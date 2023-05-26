North Queensland Register
Home/News

Northern Australia's largest field days wraps up at Mareeba

By Lea Coghlan
Updated May 26 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Kaban farmer Milton Hardwick with his M4 Nuffield tractor, one of the oldest that competed at the Brown and Hurley Agriculture Tractor Pull. Picture by Lea Coghlan
Former Kaban farmer Milton Hardwick with his M4 Nuffield tractor, one of the oldest that competed at the Brown and Hurley Agriculture Tractor Pull. Picture by Lea Coghlan

Nothing says agriculture more than a tractor - just ask the hundreds of people who clambered to watch some of the region's oldest machines compete at the Rotary FNQ Field Days this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.