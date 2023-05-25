Hundreds of people filed through the gates for day two of the Rotary FNQ Field Days at Mareeba, Far North Queensland.
As the largest field days in northern Australia, the three-day event attracts hundreds of exhibitors who bring millions of dollars in agricultural equipment, machinery and other rural merchandise.
The event is coordinated by the Rotary Clubs of Atherton and Mareeba, with all funds raised being donated to their benefactor communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.