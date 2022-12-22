North Queensland Register
Home/News

Lack of health specialists in regional and remote Queensland proving 'devastating' in Mount Isa

JC
By Jeremy Cook
December 22 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa GP Dr Loselani Pouesi said patients sometimes have to wait up to a year for specialist treatment. Picture supplied.

A lack of specialist health services in north west Queensland has left some patients waiting up to a year for treatments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.