Police have launched a search operation for a 38-year-old woman reported missing at Reid River, near Charters Towers.
Initial information indicates Rikki Leigh Mitchell, pictured, was last seen at a rest stop on the Flinders Highway at approximately 4pm on Monday, May 1.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character and she has not made contact with anyone since.
Police, assisted by SES volunteers and the QGAir helicopter, on Friday morning launched a search of the area surrounding the Flinders Highway.
Rikki is described as Caucasian with an olive complexion, approximately 165cm tall with a proportionate build and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing dark blue denim shorts, a black singlet top and green thongs.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to immediately contact police.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Quote this reference number: QP2300739112
