Police searching for missing woman west of Charters Towers

Updated May 5 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:45pm
Rikki Leigh Mitchell. Picture supplied.
Rikki Leigh Mitchell. Picture supplied.

Police have launched a search operation for a 38-year-old woman reported missing at Reid River, near Charters Towers.

