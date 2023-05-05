North Queensland Register
Australian Brahman Breeders' Association conference attracts more than 100 people

By Lea Coghlan
May 5 2023 - 11:00am
Peter Chiesa, chairman of the Australian Brahman Breeders Associations North Queensland branch, was instrumental in bringing the livestream to the far north.
Brahman producers gathered for the industry's annual conference on Thursday, where a brand, opportunities arising out of America's drought and the influence household incomes will have on future beef demand were front and centre.

