Sitting on a bus bound for Airlie Beach, you'd think the biggest tourist attraction would be the ocean or cane fields out ahead.
But as we approached the town of Proserpine bound for the tourist hotspot it was a billboard that had everyone talking.
It wasn't advertising cars or lifestyle packages - this had a more stark warning in capital letters.
"This road is a disgrace - Palaszczuk/Albanese government should fix it" were the bold letters.
I only experienced a brief stint on that road from the back of a standard school bus but the wording was enough of an insight into the frustrations of locals who rely on the infrastructure far more than me.
It's not an isolated issue though.
As we approach Road Safety Week on May 14, the spotlight will be shone on roads across the state. Last year 299 deaths occurred on Queensland roads, the most of any of the states and the worst in a decade.
As I sat to write this on Monday, news of a triple fatality at Maryborough, where I went to school, was dominating headlines.
One of those innocent lives could have been me, or my family or friends, were my initial thoughts. Gone in just a few minutes, a situation that allegedly wasn't because of their wrongdoing.
While the fatal five are leading causes for deadly accidents, the state of our roads can't be ignored either.
At a local level I'm sure there are a large majority of our readers who have to drive on corrugated dirt roads and dodgy pot holes that you could fall into every single day.
They're at the mercy of councils to fix their roads, often finding that after watching the repair works take place that in a few weeks time, they are back to square one.
At a state level, the Bruce Highway is notorious for being a troubling road, whether it be speed limits, overtaking lanes or damages.
The chances of any fixes happening sometimes seem far away, given it's very unlikely that the Premier will understand the enormity of the issues from Brisbane or looking from the window of an airplane.
Federally, it feels much the same. We get excited by announcements of major works and improvements in the lead-up to elections that either become broken promises or cleared from the memory bank when the win doesn't go their way.
While we might not be able to change the state of our roads, we can change the way we drive on them.
So, you're running 10 minutes late? Is it really worth pushing 10 or 20km/hr over the speed limit just to get there? It's easier to plead forgiveness at your late arrival than to risk your safety.
So, your partner texts you a picture of his new bull purchase? The message will still be waiting for you when you arrive. But you might not still be there if you lose focus on the road ahead.
So, you had a big night but still want to drive home because you'll waste the day otherwise? You might not have any days left if you fall asleep at the wheel.
Our lives are too precious to be risked for a single moment of time or brief decision that can wait.
That billboard may be a tourist attraction in Proserpine for years to come.
The paint work will probably have faded by the time the roads get fixed but maybe, just maybe, it might be the warning sign that prepares drivers for the journey ahead. Drive to the conditions, even if they aren't what we expect.
- Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
