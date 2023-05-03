North Queensland Register
Home/News

'Most significant event in Hughenden' in 15 years: Mayor hails success of inaugural festival

JC
By Jeremy Cook
May 4 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The inaugural Festival of Outback Skies was hailed a success by organisers after 2000 visitors trekked to Hughenden for a weekend of live music, food, art and bull rides.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.