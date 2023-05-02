North Queensland Register
KAP calls for stronger croc controls after Laura man goes missing

By Nick Gibbs
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:30pm
Robbie Katter wants crocodiles controlled similarly to how kangaroos and wild dogs are managed. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)
The suspected crocodile attack of a fisherman in Far North Queensland has prompted calls for stronger control measures as the search for the 65-year-old continues.

