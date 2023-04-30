A search and rescue operation recommenced on Sunday morning in the Kennedy River at Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park for a man who went missing while fishing on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Kennedy Bend camping area at approximately 3.30pm following reports a 65-year-old Laura man had disappeared.
Police, SES and a Rescue 510 helicopter commenced searching for the man that evening and recommenced search efforts at first light on Sunday morning.
According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, a paramedic and doctor were on board the helicopter.
A spokesperson said bystanders described a male in distress prior to a splash in the waters near the Kennedy Band Campsite.
Department of Environment and Science Wildlife Officers were assisting with the search.
Prior to this, there had been three reported crocodile attacks this year in the Far North.
There is no further information available at this time.
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.