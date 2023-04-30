North Queensland Register
Police resume search for man missing in Lakefield National Park

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 30 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
Police on patrol in Far North Queensland. Picture supplied.
A search and rescue operation recommenced on Sunday morning in the Kennedy River at Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park for a man who went missing while fishing on Saturday afternoon.

