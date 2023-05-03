North Queensland Register
Home/News

$262.3m parks funding partially to be used for croc warning signs

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
May 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parts of a Commonwealth funding boost for national parks is set to be used to restore or replace crocodile warning signs in the Top End.
Parts of a Commonwealth funding boost for national parks is set to be used to restore or replace crocodile warning signs in the Top End.

A Commonwealth Government funding boost of $262.3 million for national parks across the country has been welcomed by a land council representing the Indigenous people of the Top End of the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.