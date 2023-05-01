North Queensland Register
Home/News

Old Mates Farm puts development application to Tablelands Regional Council

By Lea Coghlan
May 2 2023 - 7:00am
Shane Strazzeri, part of the team behind Barronessa Farming, in Far North Queensland. Picture: Lea Coghlan
The owners of a Far North Queensland stud beef operation are calling for state planning laws to include a right-to-farm policy as they fight the expansion of a nearby nature-based tourism park.

