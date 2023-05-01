The owners of a Far North Queensland stud beef operation are calling for state planning laws to include a right-to-farm policy as they fight the expansion of a nearby nature-based tourism park.
But the park owners say the venture does not impede the ability of other farms in the area to operate to their full capacity.
The Strazzeri family has lived on the Upper Barron farm, located at Hemmings Lane, for 50 years, firstly running an award-winning dairy operation before transitioning to stud beef.
A development application is currently before Tablelands Regional Council for approval to expand Old Mates Farm on a nearby 64.7 hectare property.
Old Mates Farm owners Tony Freeman and Louise Livingstone are seeking approval to increase the number of people allowed to stay from an average 12 to 74, across five camping areas, three camping huts and an RV area.
Barronessa Farming spokesperson Jeff Strazzeri said farmers rights were being increasingly threatened by council planning decisions that favoured development in prime agricultural regions over the function of farming enterprises.
"Since the initial development approval of Old Mates Farm there have been numerous complaints by its owners about the normal functions of a farming enterprise," Mr Strazzeri said.
"Our greatest concern is that at no point in the planning process from the TRC or proponent has there been any consideration of the serious impacts on our rights to farm.
"Tourism should not come at a cost to primary producers.
"These developments allow high-density developments in close proximity to farmers which limits the operations of our properties and causes significant conflict in these communities."
Mr Strazzeri said landowners in the area were concerned the expanded park would create biosecurity risks for noxious weeds, pests and diseases from visitors, while the current single-lane unsealed road would not be able to cater for the expected increased traffic.
But Mr Freeman rejected concerns about biosecurity risks and the capacity of the road to cater for increased traffic.
He said the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries had inspected the operation and advised "you are on top of your GBO ( General Biosecurity Obligation) and have an industry compliant focus".
"A traffic study has been undertaken and the report states the road is adequate for the minimal increase in traffic and that the Tablelands Regional Council should maintain the road to the appropriate standard," Mr Freeman said.
"There is very little, if any, impact on neighbours apart from a minor increase in traffic.
"Our agritourism venture does not impede the ability of other farms in the area to operate to their full capacity."
Mr Freeman said the modest expansion was needed to make the venture viable.
"We are proud of the very special experience we offer to families and children," he said.
A spokesperson for the Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning said agriculture had been identified as a state interest in land use planning and development under the State Planning Policy (SPP), as a major contributor to Queensland's economic productivity.
This policy guides land use planning for state and local governments.
"Councils, through their local planning schemes, provide direction on the preferred land use in different zones including rural zones that cover land best suited for farming and rural activities," the spokesperson said.
"A local planning scheme may also include provisions to ensure new development does not impact on or constrain farming and rural activities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.