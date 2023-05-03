Authorities have reminded communities in north west Queensland to begin preparations for a potentially more severe bushfire season after experiencing wetter than average conditions in the early months of 2023.
QFES Bushfire Mitigation Manager Sarah McCarron said the north west was of particular concern due to greater grass growth caused by sustained heavy rainfall during the first three months of the year.
Bureau of Meteorology data shows locations such as Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Burketown and Normanton all experienced a wetter than usual start to the year particularly in March.
Ms McCarron said now was the time for residents and landholders in bushfire prone areas to start preparing.
"We've obviously had a lot of rain over the wet season and it's been a significant period of time since we've seen such large amounts of rain," she said.
"That rain obviously results in more grass and more feed which is fantastic, but that also means more risk.
"We're looking at larger than ever grass growth in those north west areas, so now's the time to start preparing for the season."
Ms McCarron said there were a number of things residents in bushfire prone areas could do to safeguard their properties.
Tips included creating a bushfire survival plan, reducing vegetation growth along access paths, mowing the lawn regularly and trimming low lying branches close to the home.
An online QFES map, used to check whether specific addresses or postcodes are close to bushfire prone areas, is another tool which Ms McCarron said can help guide residents in creating there own survival plan.
Residents should also prepare a contingency plan for when they are away from home during bushfire season.
"The bushfire season in Queensland tends to start around that July period, but there's always a risk at any time of year," Ms McCarron said
"For landholders, make sure you're prepared and planning for bushfire hazards," she said.
"Be aware of issues in your area, talk to your family about it, talk to your neighbours about it.
"Do your neighbours know if you're going to stay or if you're going to go? Have a backup plan for if roads are closed and you're forced to stay ... be prepared for that as well."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
