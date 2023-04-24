North Queensland Register
Richmond vanadium mine terms of reference for EIS finalised

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 25 2023 - 8:00am
The location of the Richmond Vanadium Project.
The terms of reference for the environmental impact statement for a proposed $242.2 million vanadium mine north west of Richmond have been finalised, which proponents say brings it another step closer to reality.

