A combined agents sale at Nebo on Friday saw a yarding of 759 head, comprised of 225 steers, 409 heifers, 120 cows, and a handful of bulls, and highlighted by several lines of quality local cattle.
Cattle were also drawn from the Glenden, Mount Coolon, Eungella and coastal areas.
Agents said the cattle were in good condition, generating strong competition from a large buying panel and regular processors who were keen to snap up heavy cows and feeder steers, producing "better than average" results.
Future breeder heifers also sold strongly, with all other categories matching the current market.
Steers between 250 and 320 kilograms topped at 370 cents per kilogram and averaged 340c/kg, while those in the 320 to 400kg bracket made to 340c/kg, averaging 324c/kg.
Steers between 400 and 500kg went for a top of 334c/kg and an average of 316c/kg, with heavyweight steers over 500kg making to 304c/kg and averaging 285c/kg.
Lightweight heifers up to 250kg averaged 260c/kg, reaching a top of 288c/kg, while those in the 250 to 300kg range topped at 358c/kg and averaged 295 c/kg.
Heifers in the 300 to 400kg range made to 358c/kg, averaging 305c/kg, and those between 400 and 450kg hit 282c/kg and averaged 274c/kg, while heavier heifers between 450 and 550kg averaged 289c/kg, topping at 299c/kg.
Cows between 400 and 520kg reached a top of 280 c/kg and averaged 260 c/kg, with heavier cows over 520kg topping at 285 c/kg, averaging 276 c/kg.
Brian Dawson Auctions agent Joel Dawson said the market was "very strong" at Friday's sale, driven for the competition for fat cows.
"It hasn't come back a whole heap, the market was still was still very good," he said.
"In comparison to all other centres, it was very, very competitive, if not stronger, in some areas. It was definitely a stronger market for our fat cows.
"It could do with a drop of rain, it is starting to dry out a bit up around up around in that region. Everything is starting hay off a little bit, but if they get a bit of rain through there again, I think it'll kick away and be going along pretty well."
Highlights from the day included a number of local producers offering up quality females, including Bullrush Pastoral Pty Ltd, Nebo, selling Brangus cows for 285c/kg, weighing 611kg, to return $1743/hd, Santa Gertrudis cows offered by the Michelmore Family, Fort Cooper Past Co, Nebo, selling for 281c/kg at 640kg, returning $1800/hd, and Blenheim Station, Nebo, who sold Braford cows to top of 278c/kg, weighing 556kg, to return $1549/hd.
Heavier feeder steers were also in high demand, with Suttor Creek Pastoral Co, Glenden, selling number one Brahman Steers for 334c/kg, weighing 482kg, to return $1614/hd.
