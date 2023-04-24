North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Nebo sale sees decent money paid for local females and feeders

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated April 24 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark and Pauline Lloyd, Mavis Downs, Nebo, sold Brangus cows for 285c/kg, at 611kg, to return $1743, sold by Brian Dawson Auctions. Picture: Supplied
Mark and Pauline Lloyd, Mavis Downs, Nebo, sold Brangus cows for 285c/kg, at 611kg, to return $1743, sold by Brian Dawson Auctions. Picture: Supplied

A combined agents sale at Nebo on Friday saw a yarding of 759 head, comprised of 225 steers, 409 heifers, 120 cows, and a handful of bulls, and highlighted by several lines of quality local cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.