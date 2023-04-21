North Queensland Register
Speckle Park breed grows on the Tablelands

By Lea Coghlan
Updated April 21 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:13pm
Bill and Anne Cover, Beki Speckle Park, at their stud on the Atherton Tablelands.
Far North Queensland studstock producers Bill and Anne Cover don't do anything in halves.

