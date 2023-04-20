North Queensland Register
Maxwelton Race Club hosts 73rd meet

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
Updated April 21 2023 - 11:33am, first published 6:30am
More than 400 people gathered at the Maxwelton Race Club on Saturday for the 73rd race meet, 50km west of Richmond.

