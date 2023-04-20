More than 400 people gathered at the Maxwelton Race Club on Saturday for the 73rd race meet, 50km west of Richmond.
The energy and vibrance which brings country racing alive at the Maxi Races was said to be like no other.
As the first major social event for the area, many station owners brought their families and the whole crew to the Maxi Races, sponsored by Liberty Rural- Richmond, for a jam packed day of racing, fashions on the field, foot races, the Maxi Mile, Maxi Auction, tug of war and entertainment late into the night.
President Megan Easton and the team of executives and committee members were commended for a great meet.
Also read: Cows dominate at Charters Towers
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.