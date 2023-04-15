Punter's descended on the Boulia Turf Club last weekend for Boulia's annual Easter Races.
The rodeo and campdraft events, which were postponed due to wet weather and flooding in the region, will be held on May 5 to 7.
Pictures by Ann Britton.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
