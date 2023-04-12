After introducing Speckle Park genetics into their Droughtmaster herd back in 2016, the Birchmore family have seen calving rates increase and achieved more cents per kilogram for their beasts.
David and Sarah Birchmore run their Winton-based commercial breeding operation, while raising their daughters Louise and Clare, 100km north of Winton, in coordination with David's parents, Wayne and Sandra Birchmore.
Their combined 26,300ha of country on Bernborough, purchased in 1985, and Kiriwina, added in 2002, consists of open black soil downs, with native Flinders and Mitchell grasses and buffel.
They're running 2000 breeders plus progeny, consisting of pure Droughtmasters and first and second cross Droughtmaster-cross Speckle Park.
Sarah Birchmore said their entire aggregation was focused on beef cattle production.
"Our breeding operation is primarily crossing Speckle Park bulls over a herd of Droughtmaster cows," Ms Birchmore said.
"We have found the Speckle Park cattle are adapting quite well to the conditions out here and calving rates are just as high as when we had a pure Droughtmaster herd."
The Birchmores began breeding Droughtmasters in 1984 when they came across to Queensland from the NT.
"People often ask us why, after 30 successful years of breeding Droughtmasters, we would introduce Speckle Park into our breeding program," Ms Birchmore said.
"With the crossbred cattle, we are getting more kg per beast, more cents per kg and the most tender meat we have ever bred."
Ms Birchmore said both breeds complement each other and their attributes appeal to buyers in the southern markets.
"In the Droughtmaster Speckle cross, the Droughtmaster provides a strong adaptive base and a cleaner coat to handle the climatic conditions of western Queensland," she said.
"They also have the ability to easily travel to utilise our paddocks to their potential.
"The Speckle Park provides the F1 progeny with additional weight and improved tenderness which is beneficial in the Australian consumer markets."
Their weaners are usually sold as light feeders, depending on how the season is progressing.
"We don't have a fixed market as we like the flexibility to be able to adjust to seasonal conditions, and take advantage of market opportunities," Ms Birchmore said.
Favourable seasonal conditions in the west have created excellent feed in the region, with the Birchmores' Bernborough and Kiriwina properties receiving 10 inches for the year to date.
Though there has been no dam filling rain, it has been good for grass growth.
"The recent hot spell has seen the grass dry somewhat, but we are now seeing increased weight gains across the board," Ms Birchmore said. They're currently joining all year round to increase herd numbers after several years of drought.
"Our longer term goal is to supply pure, grassfed Speckle Park bulls that are fully acclimatised to western Queensland conditions, to commercial cattleman," she said.
"We are currently supplying F2 and F3 Speckle Park/Angus bulls to local graziers."
David and Sarah also established Agistment.net.au in 2012, a website designed to help graziers find and fill their agistment needs online.
