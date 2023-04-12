North Queensland Register
Home/News

Mount Isa's Donovan Rutherford wins at inaugural PBR event in Winton

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated April 13 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa's Donovan Rutherford claimed his first PBR win in early April, almost four years since his last appearance in the competition. Picture supplied.
Mount Isa's Donovan Rutherford claimed his first PBR win in early April, almost four years since his last appearance in the competition. Picture supplied.

Mount Isa's Donovan Rutherford clinched his first ever Professional Bull Riders (PBR) win in early April taking out the inaugural Bulls, Bands and Bikes After Dark event at the 2023 Winton Way Out West Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.