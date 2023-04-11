For the Atkinson family of Wade Station, Greenvale, their beef operation's cattle brand holds a significant piece of history in the North.
The Allinghams family registered the KH4 brand in 1874 on Kangaroo Hills Station.
The brand was than acquired by Henry John Atkinson on Greenvale Station and Wyandotte Station from from 1919 to 1970.
In 1970, Henry passed down the brand to his son James, on Lucky Downs Station, before he moved to Wade Station near Greenvale.
James' three children Shannon Malone, Hamish and Callum own JHA TRIO PTY LTD and they currently use the brand on their Brahman cross cattle on Wade.
Mr Atkinson said he hopes his kids will continue using the brand into the future.
"As it was transferred to me, I would like it to continue with my children," he said.
"We asked Henry, my father, why he purchased the KH4 brand and he said it was just a clear lined brand.
"The KH4 brand has not always been held by the Atkinsons, however, has had a long history in the North."
Shannon Malone said her family have always had an interest in the history of the northern cattle industry.
"Our use of the KH4 brand is continuing on that history into the next generation," Ms Malone said.
"A lot has changed for the cattle industry over the last 100 years, but the KH4 brand still looks the same on a beast as it did all those years ago."
Ms Malone said they hope to continue to use the KH4 brand for generations to come.
"There is a sense of pride being connected to the pioneers who once used this very brand," she said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
