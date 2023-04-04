North Queensland Register
Home/News

Rhiley and Maree Kuhrt remembered after light plane crash claims both lives west of Proserpine

By Newsroom & Aap
Updated April 4 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhiley and Maree Kuhrt have been remembered after a light plane crash claimed both their lives west of Proserpine. Picture: Gofundme page
Rhiley and Maree Kuhrt have been remembered after a light plane crash claimed both their lives west of Proserpine. Picture: Gofundme page

Family and friends were paying tribute to a much-loved couple and their unborn child after the light plane they were travelling in crashed west of Proserpine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.