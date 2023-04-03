Quality weaners on offer at Sarina

Sarina combined agents offered a total yarding of 640 head on Friday comprising 341 steers, 274 heifers, 14 bulls and two cows.
Overall, the market was firmer than last sale. There was a very good quality yarding of local weaners which went to buyers from Rockhampton, Theodore and north to Ayr.
Lighter heifers sold to a slightly dearer market than last sale.
Steers sold from $400 - $1140 and averaged $925.81, while bulls sold from $700 - $1380, averaging $888.57.
Heifers sold from $400 - $1080 and averaged $758.69. Cows made from $700 - $1120, averaging $910.
GR and DJ Paton, Proserpine, sold Brangus No.3 weaner steers to $1140.
IW Macfarlane sold top quality Simmaster steers for $1100 and Simmaster heifers for $1080.
Brian Harding, Proserpine, sold quality Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1030.
GD and JD Patullo, Proserpine, sold well-bred Red Brahman steers for $1070.
P and C Muscat sold Red Brangus heifers for $910.
Bagnoo Park, Groper Creek, sold a run of Brahman No.3 weaners topping at $940 for steers and $820 for heifers.
Peter Bowman, Mt Ossa, offered No.3 Brangus steers for $970 and their No 3 Brangus heifers making up to $860.
Mt Ossa Grazing, Mt Ossa, sold a draft of No.3 Red Brahman steers making up to $940.
Peter Fenech, Mt Ossa, offered No.3 Brangus steers selling for $1000.
Mark and Linda Deguara, Mia Mia, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers topping at $1000.
George and Tanya Plemenuk, Bloomsbury, offered Brangus steers making $1020.
John Kirwan, Mt Charlton, sold Brangus weaner heifers for $860 and light No.3 Brangus steers for $820.
Jason Hayes, Proserpine, sold Droughtmaster steers making $1140.
Fred Aguis, Mia Mia, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1060 and Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $1000.
Tegan Campbell, Proserpine, sold Droughtmaster mickeys for $1000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.