North Queensland Register
Brangus No.3 weaner steers sell to $1140 at Sarina

April 3 2023 - 10:00am
Quality weaners on offer at Sarina
Sarina combined agents offered a total yarding of 640 head on Friday comprising 341 steers, 274 heifers, 14 bulls and two cows.

