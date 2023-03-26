North Queensland Register
Home/News

JCU vet students raise $26,000 with their annual nude calendars

GD
By Georgie Desailly
March 26 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fourth year JCU vet students "bare all" to raise money for the RFDS. Picture: supplied. Photography: Karlene J Photography.

James Cook University Veterinary Students have followed the annual tradition of "baring all" in a bid to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor's Service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GD

Georgie Desailly

North Queensland Register Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.