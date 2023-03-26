James Cook University Veterinary Students have followed the annual tradition of "baring all" in a bid to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor's Service.
Over 40 students from the JCU veterinary science class of 2023 stripped down to their birthday suits to pose for 'Vets Uncovered' calendar; a tradition that started back in 2015.
Now in its ninth year, the calendar includes a collection of photos representing the North Queensland landscape.
JCU veterinary student Katelyn Shannon participated in this year's photo shoot, which took place on a property near Charters Towers, and said it has become a "rite of passage" for fourth year veterinary students.
"We spent about five hours in the morning taking photos," she said.
"It was a great experience and bonding exercise."
So far, the cohort has already raised a total of $26,000 through the sales of their calendars, stubby coolers and place cards.
The proceeds will go towards the students graduation ball alongside the cohort's chosen charity of the Royal Flying Doctor's Service, which Ms Shannon said is close to many of the their hearts.
"About half of our cohort are from a rural background of some description," she said.
"A lot of them have either had to use the Royal Flying Doctor's Service or know someone that has.
"Especially in the vet industry, there is a lot of potential for needing RFDS, so it's just nice to give back and be able to say thank you for the people who have needed it in our cohort, and help it continue to be something that is available."
As the 2024 students gears up for their turn in May, Ms Shannon said her cohort has now launched a sale to sell the last of their products, with the hopes of increasing their total donation amount.
"We still have products left that are now on sale and will be for the next three weeks," she said.
"We really appreciate the support we have gotten from people purchasing and all the messages we have gotten as well."
