Tam Michalek and Chloe Grant forge ahead in live export industry

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
Updated March 24 2023 - 7:07am, first published 7:00am
Twenty-somethings Tam Michalek (left) and Chloe Grant have become the youngest women in Australia to hold a live export licence. Pictures supplied by Tam Michalek and Chloe Grant.

TWO young women are now modern day pioneers in the live cattle export trade.

