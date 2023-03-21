North Queensland Register
Landholders urged to check land valuations in wake of rises up to 301pc

By Sally Gall
March 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Land valuation shock may not translate to rates: Cloncurry mayor

Although rural land revaluations in the Cloncurry shire have resulted in a 290 per cent increase in values, mayor Greg Campbell says fears of a proportional rate rise may be premature.

