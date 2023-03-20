North Queensland's beef industry is mourning the loss of industry stalwart, Joe Rolfe.
A country boy originally from New South Wales, the 58-year-old father-of-two passed away on March 10 after a long illness, with the outpouring of emotion in the industry - and broader community - testament to the high regard in which he was held.
Described as a one-of-a-kind individual, Mr Rolfe was a senior principal extension officer, from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' north beef and sheep team based in Mareeba.
Colleague and long-time friend Bernie English said Mr Rolfe's greatest professional legacy was his investment in the people of the beef industry.
"At great personal sacrifice Joe gave his time and energy unreservedly to others whether they were producers, service providers or colleagues," Mr English said.
"Joe was a true public servant in that, he lived and worked in the service of others.
"Joe had the industry experience and knowledge that allowed him to argue with policy people in headquarters on multi-million-dollar projects, talk to a local beef producer with ten head of cattle or a western producer with 10,000 head."
After graduating with a Bachelor of Applied Science (Agriculture) from the University of Western Sydney in 1989 (he attained his Masters in 1995), Mr Rolfe took up a position with the former Queensland Department of Primary Industries in February 1990 as a land management extension officer in Mareeba.
A stint in Charters Towers followed, before he returned to the Atherton Tablelands in 2002 as a beef extension officer.
He was instrumental - through leadership skills, knowledge of industry needs and an ability to form lasting relationships with funding bodies - to secure funding for the northern DAF team to deliver assistance and research to the industry.
Mr Rolfe combined the Mareeba beef extension team and the pasture seed research unit at DAF's Walkamin Research Station, increasing funding opportunities and projects and allowing the team to focus on whole of business producer assistance.
Mr English said Mr Rolfe's litmus test when discussing project ideas with funding bodies was 'what will this do for the beef producer on the ground'.
"Joe would be one of the all-time, best known, highly regarded beefos across Queensland's beef producers, DAF staff and agribusiness," Mr English said.
"Joe worked tirelessly with northern producers and was always focused on business realities.
"It would be hard to count the kilometres driven and vehicles worn out by Joe meeting the needs of producers."
Mr Rolfe's knowledge, expertise and passion for the industry was recognised with prestigious awards from the Gulf Cattleman's Association in 2018 for Outstanding service and support to the North Queensland cattle industry, and the North Australia Beef Research Council Medal in 2019 for Communication and Extension.
Mr Rolfe's wife Kerri and children Gus and Ellen said the family was extremely grateful for the love and support shown during his illness and since his passing.
"He would be very humbled by the kindness and many practical ways the community has acknowledged him and expressed what he meant to the Tableland community," Mrs Rolfe said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.