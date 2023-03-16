Over 1500 troops from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade are about to conclude the first major training exercise for 2023, Exercise Silicon Brolga, at the Townsville Field Training Area.
Running from March 6-17, the troops fought for over two weeks in an austere and demanding field environment against a simulated enemy.
The training has been designed to increase the troops' lethality in combat and build cohesion as a combined arms team.
Commander of the 3rd Brigade, Brigadier Dave McCammon highlighted why exercises like Silicon Brolga were critical to the Australian Army's capacity to protect the nation.
"In 2022 the foundations were set for the 3rd Brigade to be Army's 'Ready' force, and in 2023 we're building on that training to be prepared for any task the nation requires of us," Brigadier McCammon said.
"We're working hard to ensure we design the best training for our teams, as realistic as possible, and challenging enough to find areas to improve.
"The more reps and sets of this tough training we complete, the more proficient we become in combat, and the more capable we are in defending ourselves."
Brigadier McCammon said Exercise Silicon Brolga was the first of several training activities for 2023, as the 3rd Brigade prepares for Exercise Talisman Sabre with the United States military and other partner forces later in the year.
"Talisman Sabre is the largest military exercise the Australian Army participates in. It's important that we perform at a high standard and work well with our allies and partners," he said.
"Early training activities like Silicon Brolga allow us to refine the way we fight before teaming up with our regional partners on Talisman Sabre in July."
