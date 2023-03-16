North Queensland Register
Australian Army's 3rd Brigade steps up training at Townsville

By Newsroom
March 17 2023 - 7:00am
A soldier from 3rd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment awaits orders to engage a target during an anti-armour stalk at Townsville's Field Training Area. Picture: Corporal Daniel Sallai

Over 1500 troops from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade are about to conclude the first major training exercise for 2023, Exercise Silicon Brolga, at the Townsville Field Training Area.

