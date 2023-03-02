North Queensland Register
Charters Towers prime and store sale sees 1898 head yarded

GD
By Georgie Desailly
March 2 2023 - 1:00pm
Agent Matthew Geaney of Ray White Geaney Kirkwood with a pen of 31 No.2 Droughtmaster steers sold on account of SPK Pastoral, Spring Creek, Mount Surprise, to top the steer market at 472.2c/kg. Picture: Ray White

A mixed yarding at Charters Towers on Wednesday saw the majority of categories fall in price, particularly in the prime market, on the previous sale a fortnight ago.

