ICPA supportive of Robbie Katter's efforts to address education drain

By Sally Gall
Updated March 1 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
KAP petition aims to address family drain in rural towns

The Isolated Children's Parents' Association says virtual learning could help solve the problem of young people and their families moving away from rural towns, concerned that year 7 was too early to send their children away for schooling.

