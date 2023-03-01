North Queensland Register
Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright pays tribute to friend Chris 'Willow' Wilson

By Ethan James
Updated March 1 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
Matt Wright has paid tribute to his mate Chris 'Willow' Wilson on the anniversary of his death. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)

Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright has paid tribute to friend Chris 'Willow' Wilson, one year after his death in a helicopter crash in a remote part of the Northern Territory.

