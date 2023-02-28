North Queensland Register
Home/News

NQ graziers visit JBS Meatworks and Reid River export depot

GD
By Georgie Desailly
March 1 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Stanford, CSIRO, Kate and Geoff Urquhart, Adelong Station, Aramac, NQ Dry Tropics grazing field officer Ashleigh Kilgannon, Brian and Athol Nicolaides, Glen Kathleen Station, and NQ Dry Tropics grazing extension officer Brad Martin. Pictures supplied by NQ Dry Tropics.

A group of North Queensland graziers had a unique opportunity to observe operations from the other side of the beef supply chain when they visited the JBS Meatworks and Reid River export depot in the Townsville region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GD

Georgie Desailly

North Queensland Register Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.