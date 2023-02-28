A group of North Queensland graziers had a unique opportunity to observe operations from the other side of the beef supply chain when they visited the JBS Meatworks and Reid River export depot in the Townsville region.
The bus tour, hosted by NQ Dry Tropics, saw nearly 20 landholders from across the region come together to discuss the opportunities and challenges of the industry with staff at both facilities.
NQ Dry Tropics grazing field officer Ashleigh Kilgannon said the tour aimed to equip graziers with information to help them make better business management decisions.
"Gaining a better understanding of the optimal times to send livestock to a meatworks or a feedlot helps build more efficient, resilient operations and ensure that families stay on farms," Ms Kilgannon said.
Grazier and CSIRO research technician at Lansdown Research Station, Jess Simington said the tour also offered attendees the chance to network and gain industry insights.
"Keeping up to date with rules, regulations, anything you can learn is a benefit and helps you see the bigger picture," Ms Simington said.
"The industry is always changing, and knowledge is power. As graziers, we send cattle to the meatworks but I had never been there, so thanks to NQ Dry Tropics for providing this opportunity."
Reid River export depot logistics and administration manager Kate Andison focused on compliance and cattle traceability, and spoke about measures graziers could take to enable a stress-free experience for cattle in the yards.
"It's good for producers to come and see what happens to their cattle once they leave their property, and understand the compliance and paperwork requirements at our end," Ms Andison said.
"Ensuring cattle are properly prepared prior to arrival, including horn tipping and NLIS tagging, means less unnecessary handling and saves us an extra job on a busy day."
Woodstock grazier Athol Nicolaides from Glen Kathleen Station attended with several family members and said he was grateful for the opportunity to expand his knowledge on key topics.
"Instead of having your head down working everyday it's good to have a look around and see what else is going on - we don't do enough of that," Mr Nicolaides said.
"We're always trying to get the best we can for the cattle, and it was very good to see how they load and process them, how it all fits together.
"I also enjoyed spending time talking with other graziers about different topics, such as weed control, and learning that we face similar issues."
Grazier Kate Urquhart from Adelong Station travelled from Aramac with husband Geoff to attend the tour and said it was well worth the trek.
"It's in our best interest to understand the whole process chain, because we want the best for the livestock and the people at the other end who are receiving our products," Ms Urquhart said. "It also enables us to explain to others how the beef industry works."
