A recent flying fox eradication program in Charters Towers has been hailed a success but it was almost interrupted by the unexpected arrival of thousands of little red flying foxes.
Almost 100 per cent of flying foxes were relocated to locations outside of the urban area during a two week program that began on January 31.
Charters Towers Regional Council engaged Biodiversity Australia to relocate the flying foxes from the temporary roost adjacent to Holliman Street to a location outside the urban area.
But during the second phase, 5000 to 7000 little red flying foxes were found along with the splintering of the black flying foxes into multiple separate groups throughout Charters Towers.
In response, Biodiversity Australia activated their Rapid Response Team to deal with the little reds, along with continuing the relocation of the black flying foxes to a suitable area outside of the urban area.
Charters Towers Mayor Frank Beveridge said he was very pleased with the recent relocation efforts, which follows the successful dispersal of the flying fox colony from Lissner Park in October last year.
"Things are progressing each day," Cr Beveridge said.
"We know it can be done for months at a time, so we will follow this process and we're feeling confident that we can have some success.
"Now it is just an active-role in keeping the town bat-free."
Cr Beveridge said council would still seek advice from Biodiversity Australia but had their own staff continuing a sporadic relocation process as required.
"The challenge with the flying fox situation is you can clear the town very well, but we are on a major migration route, so while they are in that phase of migration, when you clear them out, new ones will come at various times," he said.
"It's an ongoing process. Sporadically you'll have some days where there is a lot of noise moving them on and then nothing may happen for a long period of time.
"Most importantly, we now understand them much better.
"Their mortality rate is between two and four percent, but it is important to note that with our actions, we won't be contributing to that in any way."
