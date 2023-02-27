North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Charters Towers graziers Ron and Leeanne Philipson among Malanda store sale buyers

By Lea Coghlan
February 27 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charters Towers grazier Ron Philipson, Cornelia, and Queensland Rural livestock agent Luke Hickmott, at the Malanda Store Sale, with a pen of five steers Mr Philipson bought, from the Pedracini family, Lornvale, Forsayth. Picture: Lea Coghlan

Rain failed to dampen bidding at store sales in Far North Queensland at the weekend, with prices solid at two selling venues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.