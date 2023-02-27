Rain failed to dampen bidding at store sales in Far North Queensland at the weekend, with prices solid at two selling venues.
While the north's continuing wet weather is forcing the postponement of weekly sales including this week's Mareeba Sale, more than 300 head were yarded at Queensland Rural's Innisfail and Malanda Store Sales, the first for the year.
Queensland Rural livestock agent Luke Hickmott said while weather was not on side, reducing numbers on offer, both sales went well.
He said prices at the Innisfail Sale were very strong, particularly in the heifer market with other categories also performing well before a strong buyers panel.
A total of 151 head went under the hammer at Innisfail including 16 mickeys, 69 heifers, 65 steers and one cow, to gross $182,810.
The average per head was for heifers $1010, steers $1271, mickeys $1063 and cows $1380.
Topping the mickey market was a pen of six Brahman mickeys offered by vendor, R and P Dalgety, weighing 235kg and selling for $1120 per head.
A pen of six Brahman heifers offered by Kieran and Tracey Lucey, Malanda, weighed 300kg and made $1400 per head.
A pen of three Brangus steers from Clearview Farming, Innisfail, weighed 390kg and made $1680, to top the steer market.
Mr Hickmott said while prices at Malanda were lower, there was a clear trend towards good quality cattle with a quiet temperament.
"For the size and weight of cattle the money was reasonable on average including a pen of three 400kg Charolais heifers making $1800 per head and a pen of Brangus cross heifers making $1360 per head."
Some 182 head were sold at the Malanda sale, to gross $158,194, including eight mickeys, 90 heifers and 84 steers.
The average per head was heifers $920, steers $1013 and mickeys $750.
Top performers included a pen of eight Brahman cross mickeys weighing 225kg, making $750 for vendor, W and K Rural, Tarzali.
A quality performer on the day was a pen of 10 Angus heifers which weighed 270kg and made $1360 per head for Glen Bradshaw, Charters Towers, while a pen of eight Charbray cross steers weighing 380kg made $1540 per head for G and J Little, Millaa Millaa.
Charters Towers graziers, Ron and Leeanne Philipson, Cornelia, were volume buyers at Malanda, securing 48 head for an average $856/head.
