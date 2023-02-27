North Queensland Register
Sarina sale yards 625 head despite heavy rainfall

Updated February 27 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:00pm
The run of grey Brahman steers offered by Rangemore Pastoral Company which topped at $1220 to average $1175. Picture: Nutrien Mackay Livestock

HEAVY rain failed to wash away the high spirits of buyers at last week's Sarina cattle sale as a total of 625 head were yarded.

