A yarding of 311 head saw a strong market at last Friday's monthly Miriam Vale cattle sale, where a Brahman PTIC heifer line returned a solid result of $1800/head.
The No.1 Brahman PTIC line was drawn from Jon Wriede of Bororen, with the empty portion of the draft making $1320/head to a local restocker buyer.
Buyers were drawn from Rockhampton, Rolleston, Clermont with strong local support also.
Read also: Tablelands stud open day set to expand
"All in all, the market was exceptionally strong and we had excellent restocker competition from all the local buyers supporting us," Mr Lobsein said.
"The steer yarding mainly consisted of quality weaner cattle, with a big line of 100 Brahman weaner steers presented of excellent quality.
"Most of those have gone back to the paddock to be grown out."
Mr Lobsein said the heifers were also met with strong competition on the day.
"The better quality into the heifers met really strong local demand as restocking females to become replacement breeders," he said.
"Lighter heifers were met with strong local competition just to replenish paddocks to fill up as cattle to be traded."
Looking ahead, Mr Lobsein said the market looking positive and is moving in the right direction.
"Week by week, everything just seems to firm up and a little bit more certainly come into the job," he said.
"If we could get some more widespread rain, I think there's no telling what this market could get back to.
"It's a good strong market and it's got potential to get a little stronger."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.