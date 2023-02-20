North Queensland Register
Brahman PTIC heifers return $1800 a head at Miriam Vale

By Ben Harden
Updated February 20 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 3:00pm
Rockhampton's Nutrien livestock's Lindsay Lobsein with a run of red Brahman steers offered by Terri Ferris from Bororen. Picture supplied

A yarding of 311 head saw a strong market at last Friday's monthly Miriam Vale cattle sale, where a Brahman PTIC heifer line returned a solid result of $1800/head.

