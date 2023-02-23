North Queensland Register
Georgie Desailly joins North Queensland Register as Townsville journalist

February 23 2023 - 1:00pm
Georgie Desailly will be based in Townsville.

Fresh off the back of training with The School of The New York Times, Townsville local Georgie Desailly has joined the North Queensland Register.

