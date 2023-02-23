Fresh off the back of training with The School of The New York Times, Townsville local Georgie Desailly has joined the North Queensland Register.
The 20-year-old has spent the last two and half years working as the resident writer and content producer for BDmag.
Her passion for rural storytelling stemmed from her grandparents who grew up in Julia Creek and Longreach and went on to manage properties in Kynuna and Harvest Home.
Georgie was accepted into The School of The New York Times in 2022, where she spent three months being mentored by the world's leading journalists from The New York Times.
North Queensland Register editor Lucy Kinbacher said it was great to have such an enthusiastic journalist joining the team.
"The North Queensland Register is a mighty masthead and I'm sure Georgie will make a big impact in her time in the role," she said.
"We're excited to have somebody back on the ground in the north. Make sure you say g'day if you see Georgie out."
Georgie is keen to hear from anyone with a story to share. She can be contacted on 0447 656 647 or at georgie.desailly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
