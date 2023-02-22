North Queensland Register
Home/News

Export collaboration ramps up efficiency and safety

February 23 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new ramp at Darwin Port is making cattle loading more efficient.

A new loading ramp for export cattle at the Darwin port is delivering a big efficiency dividend, while also upholding best-practice animal welfare and worker safety standards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.