NT Buffalo Industry Council and AgriFutures buffalo handler research delivers

Updated February 20 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:30am
Picture: Supplied to Katherine Times

The successful trial of a newly designed buffalo handler is set to help remote contract mustering teams and indigenous land managers undertake ear-tag and horn-tipping procedures on freshly caught free range wild animals with greater safety and efficiency.

