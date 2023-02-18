The end of a bull sale is normally cause for celebration for many people.
It signals beer o'clock, a fancy dinner to mark a high price or just an early night of rest.
But for journalists, the end of a bull sale is when our day truly begins.
Staff at the North Queensland Register wake up early, travel a few hours to get to their destination, grab socials and mingle with people beforehand and then spend the next few hours ferociously trying to write down every price and buyer detail they can.
Sometimes they're interrupted by a friendly face looking to have a chat, or they've got to duck out to get the photo that can't wait until afterwards.
By the time the hammer falls on the last lot, they're chasing comment from a few vendors, buyers and an agent and getting photos with multiple different bulls that may or may not cooperate.
Then it's the long drive home, another hour or two writing to break the news online and their head hits the pillow with the expectation they'll need to write a print version tomorrow.
NQR is made up of two dedicated editorial staff writers, while journalists from QCL help with content too.
There's university graduates, a former councillor, and award-winning photographers.
They don't profess to be an expert, they're simply the eyes and ears who help to share important issues and news facing this industry.
Sometimes all of their hard work, especially at bull sales, goes unnoticed.
We receive multiple complaints when we can't get to one of the hundreds of sales on our calendar for the year.
But when we're in attendance at some of them, we're made to feel unvalued; told to wait an extra hour to get comment or pictures like our time isn't as limited.
Each of our staff members are storytellers, but they're also humans.
We're not perfect, but we do our best.
I've had the pleasure of working alongside this team at NQR and in my opinion, they're some of the best in the business.
If you see them out and about I challenge you to let them know when you enjoy reading their stories, or make them feel appreciated when they've driven four hours one way to attend your sale.
The stakes are so high in the seedstock game that we've lost sight of the pillars of trust, collaboration and community this industry was built on.
Traditionally the Bible of the Bush was the go to place for the latest results of bull and ram sales.
With the rise of social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter and live blogs provided an instantaneous means to filling the sale cravings.
Every week without fail my parents buy the Queensland Country Life newspaper.
They are serial page flickers - I've seen it for myself - but they always stop at the stud sale reports to find out two things - who bought it and for how much?
But without journalists, this information won't ever get out.
So before you race off to enjoy beer o'clock or ignore a journalist kindly waiting for you to finish a conversation with a mate, just remember that they've had a long day too.
They're more than just a journo, they're hard workers and you'd be lost without them.
- Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
