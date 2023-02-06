North Queensland Register
Tropical cyclone likely to form off north Queensland coast

By Marty Silk
Updated February 6 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:27pm
A tropical low forming near Vanuatu is due to move over the Coral Sea towards Queensland. (file) (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

A tropical cyclone will form off north Queensland in the next three days potentially impacting coastal areas hit by floods last month, but it's unlikely to make landfall at this stage.

