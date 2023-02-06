North Queensland Register
Home/News

Bush Blades business going from strength to strength for Vickie Mylrea

By Lea Coghlan
February 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Mareeba artist Vickie Mylrea uses farm relics like crosscut saws for her art. Picture supplied.

Mareeba artist Vickie Mylrea is breathing new life into farming relics.

