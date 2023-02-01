Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash near Bloomsbury, north of Mackay, which happened at about 6pm on Monday (February 1).
A truck and car collided on the Bruce Highway, north of Bloomsbury.
The driver and sole occupant of a blue SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has not been formally identified at this time.
The driver of the truck, a 31-year-old man, was treated at the scene for shock.
The Bruce Highway remains closed between Bloomsbury and Oconnell River.
Forensic Crash Unit are investigating and asking anyone with dashcam travelling on the Bruce Highway between Bloomsbury and Mackay to contact police.
MORE READING: Queenslanders build 'robo dingo' for cattle work
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.