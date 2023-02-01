North Queensland Register
Truck crash near Mackay claims one life

Updated February 2 2023 - 10:55am, first published 7:36am
Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the crash. File picture.

Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash near Bloomsbury, north of Mackay, which happened at about 6pm on Monday (February 1).

