Richmond Shire Council takes legal action after road damaged after rain

By Ben Harden
Updated January 31 2023 - 9:26am, first published January 30 2023 - 6:30pm
Several Richmond Shire Council Roads were closed due to the wet season in between late December, 2022, and early January, 2023. File picture

Richmond Shire Council will explore legal action against offenders who caused up to $20,000 worth of damage to shire roads, whilst the roads were closed due to rain.

