Meet Kurt, the brand new, rarest wild horse in the world

AN ultra rare Przewalski's horse foal has been born, helping to stop the species from becoming extinct.
Delivered from a surrogate Quarter Horse mother, the foal named Kurt is the clone of a male Przewalski's stallion whose living cell line was cryopreserved 43 years ago in the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's Wildlife Biodiversity Bank.
Sometimes called 'the Last Wild Horse' and categorised as 'extinct in the wild' until 1996, the Przewalski's horse - or Takhi as it is also known - has survived for the past 40 years almost entirely in zoos around the world.
Nearly all of the surviving horses are related to 12 Przewalski's horses born in native habitats.
San Diego Zoo Safari Park wildlife care director Kristi Burtis said very birth was a tremendous moment.
"They are an important wild horse species, and this new foal, along with each individual that was born at our parks, bolsters their fragile population, and represents our deep commitment to conserving them for future generations," Ms Burtis said.
The foal was born as part of a breeding species survival program that ensures genetic diversity is represented among Przewalski's horse populations.
Ongoing reintroductions of Przewalski's horses into their native habitats have established several herds in grasslands in China and Mongolia to maintain genetic variation. However, scientists believe more work needs to be done to ensure the species' future survival.
The colt was named Kurt in honour of Kurt Benirschke, MD, who was instrumental in founding the conservation research program at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. He died in 2018 at the age of 94.
Przewalski's horse can also be found in Australia. There are herds at both at Taronga Western Plains Zoo near Dubbo, NSW, and the Monarto Safari Park at Monarto in South Australia.
It is estimated there are about 1900 Przewalski's horses left in the world.
