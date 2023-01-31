A Richmond councillor has requested a "community broadcast" be sent out asking the community to take any pictures of water over crossings on local roads.
Eight flood cameras in the Richmond area were switched off on November 30, after the company that operates the camera feeds, DIT AgTech, identified problems with its flood monitoring software.
Without the cameras, council staff have to manually check roads and river crossings.
Council minutes from a meeting in January noted that Cr Kennedy requested a "community broadcast" be sent out asking the community to take any pictures of water over crossings on local roads.
"...and to send them to himself so council can let the community know which crossings are flooded or impassable while the cameras are not working this wet season," the minutes stated.
Cr Kennedy said over the last month, residents had sent in photos and information regarding flooded crossings, which council had used to update shire residents through their websites and social media.
"We've had photos submitted to myself or to the council staff, then with the time, date and crossing name, and then council staff will then put it up on a post in the community broadcasts," Cr Kennedy said.
"This makes it a bit easier for people during this transition, till we get a good service up and running again."
Replacement options were discussed in mid-December after the council received quotes from three different companies.
A statement released by DIT AgTech chief executive Mark Peart, stated the Richmond Shire Council were given six months' notice informally, and then a formal notice three months before they ceased services.
"We offered all customers a full refund for data services paid for in advance, and even connected our customers with competitors who could help them transition to new services," Mr Peart said in the statement.
Richmond Shire Council refuted the claims.
Councillor Clay Kennedy said locals were left "frustrated" with the lack of awareness and council was working to find an alternative solution.
"The Richmond Shire community is frustrated, which is completely understandable, but but once you've explained to them that the DIT basically left us out in the cold with the way they handled it, it's out of our control," Cr Kennedy told the North Queensland Register.
"Council is still working towards a solution and we're still getting quotes from different suppliers, but we're trying to find one at the moment that will supply continuous of care."
Cr Kennedy said replacing the flood cameras were a "big outlay" for the council.
"These services can range from $5000-$40,000 a camera and council is still looking at all available options at the moment," he said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.