Buyers from across Australia were drawn to the Double A Cattle Company Herd Dispersal in Clarence Town, NSW, with full clearance being achieved for stud principal Annika Wynberg.
In total, all 38 females offered sold to $10,000 for an average of $5297 and two bulls sold to $7500 to average $5125.
Full clearance was also seen in the genetic lots with 37 semen packages selling to $1900 per package for an average of $468/package, and 15 embryo packs sold to $1000/package to average $458/package.
Topping the sale was 22-month-old Double A Bridget S15 which was purchased by Maple Downs Murray Greys, Malanda.
The daughter of Glenliam Farm Bridget L44 was sired by Tullibardine Jeopardy J14 and was sold pregnancy-tested-in-calf to Ayr Park Quincy Q11.
Maple Downs Murray Grey's Russel Kidd said "I saw that heifer in the catalogue and as soon as I saw her, I went wow".
"We like to stick to our silvers but when you see a magnificent female like that, colour doesn't matter," he said.
Since the heifer would be travelling roughly 2250kms, Mr Kidd said he would let her settle in and calve down before making too many plans.
Chasing the Glenliam Farm genetics, Maple Downs also purchased the second top priced female, Glenliam Farm Capri Lass P52 for $9000, and the equal third top priced female, Glenliam Farm Antoinette H46 for $8000.
"We were the losing bidders to lot 11 (Capri Lass P52) at the Glenliam farm sale in 2018. Annika beat us to her back then so we weren't missing out on her this time... you don't normally get the second options of the same female," Mr Kidd said.
Mr Kidd said he purchased 13-year-old Antoinette H46 with plans to perform a flush program joining her to various bulls.
Topping the bulls was Double A's walking sire Ayr Park Quincy Q11 which was purchased by Doug Giles, Willawa Greys, Newdegate, WA, for $7500. Sired by Ayr Park Legend L3, the almost four-year-old was the joining sire for all PTIC lots in the sale.
Semen lots were topped by a package of 14 straws of Bottleford Kudos K18 which sold for $1900. These straws were purchased by Stephen Sims, Aurora Murray Greys, Shoalhaven.
Embryo's sold to $1000 for a package consisting of two eggs out of Glenliam Farm Capri Lass A29, by Ondiong F78, and four out of Glenliam Farm Antoinette E25 by Tullibardine Jeopardy J14. This package was purchased by Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA.
Purchasing a solid draft of four females was Lakota Livestock, Stockport, South Australia. Securing all silver females, the draft averaged $5125 and topped at the equal third top of $8000 for Double A Bridget Q3.
Lakota's Rebekah Branson said she was very excited to add these genetics to her herd.
"We love the Power and Capacity in Lot 18 (Double A Bridget Q3). She was hard to walk past in the yards on Saturday morning," Mrs Branson said.
Mrs Branson said Bridget Q3 was her pick of the sale and that she wasn't going home without her.
"I've seen how the Bridget line performs in herds back home, and I am impressed," she said.
"All of the females we have purchased will slide in nicely with our herd back home in SA, with our main mob starting to calve next month.
Double A's Annika Wynberg said the dispersal was a hard decision to make but she needed to focus on her young family and put them first as the cattle were seven hours away.
"I was truly overwhelmed with the support from across all states, especially the Kidd family were huge supporters," Mrs Wynberg said.
"I am just super happy to see them go to so many homes that I know they will breed for.
With hopes to purchase a new farm in the central west, Mrs Wynberg said she would focus on and expand her and her husbands Angus program, Right Time Farms.
The sale was conducted by Colin Say and Co, Glen Innes, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus with Shad Bailey taking bids.
