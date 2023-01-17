North Queensland Register
Live-export prep starts, orders from South East Asia customers remain "quite low"

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
January 18 2023 - 7:00am
As 2023 kicks off, domestic cattle prices still remain one of the key challenges for the export industry. Picture: File

Some of the first orders for live export cattle out of Queensland in 2023 have been released.

