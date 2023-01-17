North Queensland Register
Home/News

Goldfield Ashes prepare for big weekend in the Towers, rain, hail or shine

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated January 17 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goldfield Ashes organisers are hopeful the rain depression won't hit them for a six this weekend. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

Rain might have brought the New Year's Day test between Australia and South Africa to a miserable draw but the organisers of the renowned Goldfield Ashes cricket tournament in Charters Towers are hopeful that it won't be the same result for them this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.