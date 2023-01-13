North Queensland Register
Home/News

Julia Creek, Hughenden and Richmond on alert

By Marty Silk
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Queensland is on alert for flash flooding with monsoonal downpours to drench some areas. (Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS)

Three northern Queensland towns are on alert for flash flooding with some areas forecast to be drenched with monsoonal downpours and severe thunderstorms over the next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.