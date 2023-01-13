North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Branding will still be the popular choice even if mandatory status changed, DAF says

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Department officials believe that many producers will continue to brand their stock, even if it becomes non-compulsory.

Department of Agriculture officials say they do not expect a significant drop in the number of producers choosing to brand their stock, despite the state government exploring the option of scrapping Queensland's mandatory branding laws in favour of a voluntary system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.